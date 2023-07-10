SC gives 4 more weeks to Centre for assessment of carrying capacity of Himalayan Region

New Delhi, July 10
The Supreme Court on Monday gave four additional weeks to the Centre to respond to a petition seeking assessment of the carrying capacity and master plans of the Indian Himalayan Region across 13 states and union territories.
Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that a region can sustain without degrading the ecosystem.
The issue assumes importance in view of Joshimath subsidence. Considered to be the gateway to Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and renowned pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Joshimath is on the brink of subsidence after huge cracks appeared in hundreds of houses, roads and fields, forcing several families to seek shelter elsewhere.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud—which had issued notice to the government on February 17 – agreed to grant four weeks after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the Centre needed more time to file its response.
Petitioner Ashok Kumar Raghav has sought a direction to the Government for assessment of the carrying capacity and master plans prepared for the Indian Himalayan Region.
“Due to non-existent Carrying/Bearing Capacity studies, grave geological hazards in the form of landslides, land subsidence, land cracking and sinking issues such as that in Joshimath are being witnessed and serious ecological and environmental depredation are taking place in the hills,” the petitioner submitted.
“Almost all hill stations, pilgrimage places and other tourism destinations spread over the Dhauladhar Circuit, Satluj Circuit, Beas Circuit and Tribal Circuit in Himachal Pradesh also remain hugely burdened and are almost on the brink of collapse with no carrying capacities assessed for any of the places in the state,” Raghav contended.
