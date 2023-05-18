 SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe : The Tribune India

SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe

CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market regulator

SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted time till August 14 to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and any possible lapses in regulatory disclosures.

Can’t grant indefinite extension

You tell us what you have done because we initially granted you two months… We are not granting an indefinite extension of time… If there is some genuine difficulty, you let us know, we will consider (giving further time). 3-Judge Bench

“SEBI is granted an extension of time till August 14, 2023, to submit its report. SEBI shall place on record an updated status report in regard to the course of the investigation,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered.

As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing SEBI, submitted that the market regulator needed six additional months to complete the probe and that the court should consider extending the deadline at least till September-end, the Bench said it couldn’t grant an indefinite extension of time.

Deliberations on Justice Sapre report

  • On Justice Sapre panel report, the Bench said copies of the report to be made available to parties concerned
  • Set up by SC on March 2, the panel submitted report within two months on strengthening regulatory framework
  • ‘To enable court to analyse report, proceedings shall be listed after summer recess on July 11, the apex court said

“You tell us what you have done because we initially granted you two months. We have granted you now a further extension of three months which makes it five months. We have granted you five months already,” the Bench — which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala – told Mehta. Regarding the report submitted by a six-member expert committee headed by Justice AM Sapre (retd) within two months, the Bench directed that copies of the report should be made available to the parties and their counsel to enable them to assist the court in the course of further deliberations.

On behalf of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday alleged that SEBI had been probing the Adani Group for several years.

Citing a minister’s reply given in Parliament in 2021, Bhushan said it indicated that Adani Group was probed. He said SEBI must put on record the status of investigation as he opposed extension of time sought by the market regulator, terming it an attempt to shield Adani Group.

The Solicitor General countered Bhushan’s submissions, saying, “...you pick up something in 2016 and then connect it with the Hindenburg report... 2016 is something totally different and distinct. They (petitioners) want whatever investigation carried out against the company has to be placed and that is not the remit.”

