Supreme Court grants Khera interim bail post dramatic arrest

New Delhi, February 23

Hours after his dramatic deplaning and arrest at the IGI Airport here by the Assam Police in a case related to his alleged objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was on Thursday released on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

“We direct that the petitioner (Khera) shall be released on interim bail by the court of the competent Magistrate at Delhi where he is to be produced this evening,” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, granting him interim bail till February 28.

“We have protected you (Khera) but there has to be some level of discourse,” an apparently displeased CJI told senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Khera. The Bench, which also included Justice MR Shah and Justice PS Narasimha, said the order was aimed to enable Khera to apply for regular bail before the jurisdictional court upon the FIRs being transferred to one jurisdiction. It means, Khera will have to seek regular bail after February 28 from the court to which the FIRs get transferred after clubbing. Following the top court’s order, a Delhi court ordered Khera’s release on interim bail at 6.10 pm. He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal, who granted interim bail to Khera on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety in the like amount after receiving a copy of the top court’s order.

“The above order will remain operational till Tuesday (February 28),” the top court said, listing the matter for hearing on February 27.

The Congress, meanwhile, strongly condemned the police action against Khera, terming it “politics of vendetta”. AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal and others, who were on the same plane as Khera, staged a sit-in at the IGI tarmac, delaying the Indigo flight 6E 204 by several hours.

They shouted anti-PM slogans. Back in Raipur, where the AICC’s 85th plenary begins on Friday, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The police action against Pawan Khera is a new example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics of vendetta, harassment and intimidation.” The action on Khera follows ED raids on associates of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is the host for the AICC plenary.

The top court issued notices to the states of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, seeking their responses to Khera’s plea for transferring and clubbing together three separate FIRs lodged against him at Lucknow, Varanasi and Dima Hasao for his alleged offensive remarks against the Prime Minister.

Khera has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC.

The Bench said it was inclined to entertain Khera’s petition only on the issue of clubbing of FIRs as it noted that such a course of action had been adopted in journalist Arnab Goswami’s case earlier. Khera, who heads the media and publicity department of the Congress, had boarded an Indigo flight here to go to Raipur to attend the Congress plenary session. He was deplaned, detained and arrested by the Assam Police. Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent listing at 2 pm before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI Chandrachud.