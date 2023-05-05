SC issues notice in Bhima Koregaon case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Maharashtra Government and the NIA on bail pleas of activist Jyoti Jagtap and Prof Shoma Sen, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, challenging a Bombay HC order declining her bail.
