SC issues notice on PIL seeking free sanitary pads for schoolgirls

New Delhi, November 28
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, states and UTs on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in Classes VI-XII in government schools across the country.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha issued notice on the petition filed by activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, after her advocate Varun Thakur cited a report by Dasra, saying over 23 million girls dropped out of school annually due to lack of proper MHM (menstrual hygiene management) facilities in schools.
The difficulties faced by the girls were only compounded by the fact that several educational institutions lacked toilet facilities, the counsel submitted. The petitioner also sought separate girls’ washrooms in all government, aided and residential schools along with cleaners for the same.
The Bench sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner had raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.
The PIL also sought a three-stage awareness drive on menstrual health to dispel taboos, to provide adequate sanitation facilities and subsidised/free products to women.
