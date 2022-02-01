SC Judge recuses from hearing Tejpal's plea

New Delhi, January 31
Supreme Court Judge UU Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal’s appeal against an order of the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court, rejecting his plea for an in-camera hearing on Goa’s petition challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case.
“Justice Lalit is not going to hear the matter,” said Justice PS Narasimha who was on the three-judge Bench led by Justice Lalit. Earlier, Justice L Nageswara Rao had on January 21 recused himself from hearing his plea. Now, the matter will again go to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for assigning the case to an appropriate Bench. —
