SC junks plea seeking bar on contesting more than one seat

New Delhi, February 2

Terming it a matter of “legislative policy”, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking to restrict a candidate from contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously from more than one constituency.

“Permitting a candidate to contest from more than one seat…is a matter of legislative policy since it is ultimately the Parliament’s will as to whether the political democracy in the country is furthered by granting such a choice,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Noting that candidates may contest elections from different seats due to a variety of reasons, the top court said it was for Parliament to decide if such a choice would further the course of democracy. “At the relevant time, if Parliament thinks necessary, it can do it. There is no question of inaction,” the Bench said.

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a Delhi BJP leader and advocate, had challenged the validity of Section 33(7) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, which allows a person to contest elections from two constituencies.

“‘One person, one vote’ and ‘one candidate, one constituency’ is the dictum of democracy. However, as per the law, as it stands today, a person can contest the election for the same office from two constituencies simultaneously,” Upadhyay had submitted.

However, the Bench said in the absence of any manifest arbitrariness in Section 33(7) of the RPA, it was not possible to strike it down.