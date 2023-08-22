Supreme Court lets Centre file response on Bihar caste survey pleas

New Delhi, August 21
The Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to file a response to petitions challenging the Bihar caste survey after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it could have some consequences.
A Bench allowed the Centre to file its response after Mehta said, “We are not this way or that way. But this exercise may have consequences and hence we would like to file our reply.”
The Bench told the petitioners that it would not stay the caste survey unless they made out a prima facie case against it. It posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...