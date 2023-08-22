Supreme Court lets Centre file response on Bihar caste survey pleas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to file a response to petitions challenging the Bihar caste survey after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it could have some consequences.

A Bench allowed the Centre to file its response after Mehta said, “We are not this way or that way. But this exercise may have consequences and hence we would like to file our reply.”

The Bench told the petitioners that it would not stay the caste survey unless they made out a prima facie case against it. It posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.

#Bihar #Supreme Court