SC notice to Delhi on wrestlers’ plea for FIR against WFI chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Government and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking an FIR against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying the allegations of sexual harassment are “serious” in nature.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued the notices after senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged the police had refused to lodge an FIR against Singh despite allegations of sexual harassment by the petitioners.

The Bench examined the case file and ordered redaction of names of complainant wrestlers from judicial records to ensure their identities were not made public. It posted the matter for further hearing on Friday. “There are serious allegations by wrestlers who have represented India. The matter requires consideration by this court,” it said. The wrestlers have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar.