Supreme Court notice to govt on judicial officers' selection in Army

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition alleging gender discrimination and reservation for male candidates in selection for the posts of Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the Army.

Asking the Centre to respond to the petition filed by two women JAG aspirants in four weeks, a Bench said, “Considering the nature of the interim relief, we deem it appropriate to order to keep aside two of the notified vacancies, until the returnable date.”

The petitioners have challenged the January 18, 2023, notification reserving six of nine JAG posts for male candidates on the ground that it denied equal opportunity to women aspirants. Senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan pointed out that the two petitioners had secured fourth and fifth rank, respectively, but they were deprived of their entitlement for appointment.

#Supreme Court