SC orders permanent security units, CCTVs in every court

New Delhi, August 12

Noting that preserving the sanctity of a court as a space where justice is administered and the rule of law upheld being non-negotiable, the Supreme Court (SC) has issued directions for having permanent court security units (CSU) and CCTV cameras to ensure security of court complexes across India.

“It is appalling that court premises in the national capital itself, in the past year or so, have witnessed at least three major incidents of gunfire,” a Bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta said.

Noting that such incidents posed significant risks to the safety of not only judges but lawyers, court staff, litigants and others, it said it was critical that judicial institutions took comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders. The top court asked high courts to submit a preliminary action-taken report on security measures and digitisation by October 10.

“Would not hope for the litigants who visit the temples of justice dwindle if the very halls of justice lack the shield of security? How can the litigants secure justice for them when those entrusted to render justice are themselves insecure?” it wondered.

Several court complexes in Delhi have witnessed gun violence in recent times. In July this year, a firing incident was reported in a Tis Hazari court after heated arguments between two groups of lawyers. “We emphasize that CCTV cameras should be an integral part of the construction project of courts, and therefore should be prioritised,” the Bench added.

