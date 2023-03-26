SC played key role in protection of rights: Judge

Pune, March 25
The apex court has played a very important role in the protection and promotion of human rights in India, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli said here on Saturday.
She was speaking at the 11th Justice PN Bhagwati International Moot Court Competition on Human Rights at New Law College, Bharati Vidyapeeth University. “The Supreme Court of India has played a vital role in preserving, protecting and promoting human rights in India. Over the years, several landmark judgments have been pronounced to strengthen and amplify the very definition of human rights,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP
Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after...
Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims
1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019
How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream
An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...