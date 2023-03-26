SC played key role in protection of rights: Judge

PTI

Pune, March 25

The apex court has played a very important role in the protection and promotion of human rights in India, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli said here on Saturday.

She was speaking at the 11th Justice PN Bhagwati International Moot Court Competition on Human Rights at New Law College, Bharati Vidyapeeth University. “The Supreme Court of India has played a vital role in preserving, protecting and promoting human rights in India. Over the years, several landmark judgments have been pronounced to strengthen and amplify the very definition of human rights,” she said.