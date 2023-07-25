SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 24

Rapping the Delhi Government over its huge advertisement budget, the Supreme Court on Monday directed it to provide an overdue amount of Rs 415 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in two months.

1.1K cr spent on ads If Rs 1,100 crore can be spent on ads in last three years, contributions can certainly be made to infra projects. SC Bench

“Either you pay or we will attach your advertising budget… If Rs 1,100 crore can be spent on advertisements in the last three financial years, certainly contributions can be made to infrastructure projects,” a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul told senior counsel AM Sighvi, representing the Delhi Government.

“Your one year advertising budget is more than what you are giving for the project,” the Bench noted. The top court, which on July 3 directed the Arvind Kejriwal government to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements after it expressed inability to contribute funds for construction of the RRTS project, was surprised to know that it spent Rs 1,073 crore on advertisements in the last three years.

As Singhvi said the Delhi Government should be allowed to release the money in instalments, Justice Kaul noted that the payment schedule was already spread over a period of time. The RRTS project consists of semi-high speed rail corridors connecting Delhi to Meerut in UP, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana. Being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, it’s a joint venture between the Centre and the states concerned.

#Supreme Court