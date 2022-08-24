Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

New Delhi, August 23
The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up yoga guru Ramdev for criticising doctors and allopathic practitioners, saying he needed to be restrained from abusing doctors and other systems of medicine.
The top court also sought responses from the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Ayush and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.
