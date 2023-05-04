 SC refuses to entertain plea against ‘The Kerala Story’, says must be very careful about staying films : The Tribune India

SC refuses to entertain plea against ‘The Kerala Story’, says must be very careful about staying films

Top court observed producers have invested money in film and actors have dedicated their labour, and it is for market to decide if movie is not up to the mark

SC refuses to entertain plea against ‘The Kerala Story’, says must be very careful about staying films

The film on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS), is scheduled for release on May 5.



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain for a third time a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’, saying courts must be very careful while staying exhibition of films.

The top court observed producers have invested money in the film and actors have dedicated their labour, and it is for the market to decide if the movie is not up to the mark.

The film on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS), is scheduled for release on May 5.

The plea seeking a stay on its release was first mentioned on May 2. The apex court refused to entertain the plea which said it is a “worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”.

On May 3, the matter was again mentioned for urgent listing but the apex court declined to entertain it and asked the petitioners, including ‘Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind’, to move the high court.

Today, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter out of turn, contending the acting chief justice of the Kerala high court said he will assign a bench but the bench could not take up the matter.

“Your lordships had said that we can approach the HC to look into urgency of matter and constitute a bench. Bench was constituted by they said they could only take up tomorrow,” Ahmadi said.

Taking note of his submissions, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the high court has already applied its mind and passed a very detailed order declining to stay the movie.

The bench said the Central Board of Film Certification has already certified the film.

“Look at it from the perspective of the film producer. How many times does he face challenges? At the end, somebody has invested money and the actors who have acted in the film have dedicated their labour. We must be very careful about staying exhibition of films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark,” the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday against certain statements in the teaser and trailer of the film. It sought setting aside the certificate for public display given to the movie by the censor board.

The high court had, after hearing brief arguments, listed the matter for hearing on May 5, the day set for the release.

It had also given time to the counsel appearing for the Centre and the censor board to obtain the CBFC’s stand on the plea before the next date of hearing.

The petitioner in the PIL before the high court has urged the court to direct the movie’s director Sudipto Sen, its producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and the production company Sunshine Pictures to redact or remove, prior to the film’s release, certain statements, particularly the ones that say the film was inspired by true stories and that 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and had joined the Islamic State (IS).

#Kerala #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

4
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

5
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

6
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

8
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

9
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

10
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

Manipur violence: Government issues shoot on sight orders

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards to government

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards

SC meanwhile closed proceedings on wrestlers' petition notin...

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government’s caste survey

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Dujana, a resident of Dujana village in Gautam Buddh Nagar d...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Punjab and Haryana High Court stares at crisis, 7 judges retiring this year

Chandigarh Housing Board mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Chandigarh: Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief