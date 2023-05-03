Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against release of 'The Kerala Story'

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 3

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s petition against the release of ‘The Kerala Story’ – a film based on religious conversion and radicalisation –which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5.

"They are vilifying the community and marketing it as the truth. They don’t have a disclaimer that this is a work of fiction and they say as if it’s the truth,” advocate Vrinda Grover told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on behalf of the prominent Muslim body, seeking urgent listing of the matter.

But the Bench wasn’t impressed. "Article 32 can’t be the remedy in every case. Seasoned judges are manning the high courts. There is no reason for us to become a super Article 226 court,” the CJI said, refusing to entertain the petition.

While one can directly move the top court under Article 32 for enforcement of fundamental rights, Article 226 empowers high courts to entertain writ petitions for enforcement of fundamental rights and for any other purpose.

On behalf of the producers of the film, senior counsel Harish Salve said the Kerala High Court was already dealing with the issue.

Grover said a disclaimer should be given with the title that it’s a work of fiction. The relief sought under Article 32 can be pursued before the High Court.

While refusing to entertain the petition, the top court granted liberty to the petitioners to move the high court.

On Tuesday, another Bench led by Justice KM Joseph had refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the release of ‘The Kerala Story’.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has sought to stop release of ‘The Kerala Story’ in theatres, OTT platforms and other such avenues on the ground that it’s likely to cause hatred and enmity between various sections of society.

The Muslim body wanted removal of the film’s trailer from the internet; and/or alternatively a direction to the CBFC to identify incendiary scenes and dialogues so that the same may be removed from the film. It said the movie should be released with a disclaimer that it’s a work of fiction and the characters bore no resemblance to any person living or dead.

“The movie demeans the entire Muslim community and it will result in endangering the life and livelihood of the petitioners and the entire Muslim community in our country and this is a direct infringement under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” the Muslim body submitted.