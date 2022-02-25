SC refuses to stay release of ‘Gangubai…’

New Delhi: The apex court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of “Gangubai Kathiawadi” as it was not convinced about petitioner’s claim of having been adopted by the protagonist. TNS
Chandrayaan-2 detects solar proton events: ISRO
Mumbai: A payload on-board Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, has detected solar proton events that increase radiation exposure to humans in space, the Indian Space Research Organisation has said.
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...