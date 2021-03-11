Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain CPM Delhi unit’s plea against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, saying it could not interfere with the anti-encroachment drive at the instance of a political party.

“Why is the CPI(M) filing a petition? What is the fundamental right that is being violated? Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform,” a Bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao said, asking the party to approach the Delhi High Court.

The top court said if hawkers were encroaching, they would be removed and in case there was any violation of law by the authorities, the petitioner could move the HC.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the facts were being misrepresented. “This is a process which has been going on for long, a routine exercise after serving notice,” he said.

As the CPM counsel referred to the court’s recent orders on Jahangirpuri where the demolition drive was stayed, the Bench said it was for the affected parties to come to the court.

“We have not given a licence to anybody to come here to say my house cannot be demolished even if it is unauthorised. You cannot take shelter of that order. We cannot interfere…that too at the instance of political parties,” it said, forcing withdrawal of the petition.

Asserting that no house or shop was demolished at all either on April 20 or in any of the previous drives in Jahangirpuri, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation told the Supreme Court that the demolition drive was given an unwarranted communal colour by the petitioners.

“This is a blatant falsehood for which the deponent who has affirmed this on affidavit needs to be prosecuted so as to maintain the sanctity of averments being made on affidavit before this court,” it submitted.

