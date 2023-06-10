SC refuses urgent hearing on plea of slain gangster’s widow

New Delhi, June 9
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgent listing of an anticipatory bail plea of the wife of slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was shot on Lucknow court premises on June 7, to attend his last rites, saying there was no urgency as funeral had already taken place.
A vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose turned down her plea for urgent listing after the Uttar Pradesh Government counsel pointed out that petitioner Payal Maheshwari was constantly changing her stand.
