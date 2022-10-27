SC rejects MoS Mishra's plea to transfer appeal in murder case

PTI

New Delhi, October 26

The Supreme Court has declined a plea filed by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra seeking transfer of the Uttar Pradesh Government’s appeal against his acquittal in an over 20-year-old murder case.

A Bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi was told that the transfer was sought on grounds that the senior counsel, who had to argue the matter at Lucknow, was ordinarily based at Allahabad and because of his old age it would not be possible for him to go all the way to Lucknow for arguments.

“We do not go into all these issues as in our view, a request to the high court to hear the appeal for disposal on November 10, 2022, the date given by the high court and agreed upon by both the senior counsel, would serve the ends of justice,” the Bench said.

“In case the senior counsel is unable to come down to Lucknow, a request for allowing the said counsel to make submissions through video-conferencing may be considered by the high court,” the Bench said.

The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000. Mishra was acquitted by a court in 2004 after which the state filed the appeal.