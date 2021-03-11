SC: Release Pak national lodged in detention centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of a 62-year-old Pakistani national lodged in a detention centre for over seven years in India after Pakistan refused to take him back.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud directed the Centre to decide on granting him a long-term visa to enable him to apply for Indian citizenship and inform the court about its decision in four months.

Mohammad Qamar, who had been declared a foreigner by a tribunal, would be released on a bond of Rs 5,000 and sureties of like amount. He would have to report to a police station in Meerut once a month, it said.

The order came on a petition filed by Ana Parveen who had submitted that her father wanted to apply for Indian citizenship. The SC took note of the fact that Qamar had married an Indian and had five children. The UP government said his wife had divorced him. Qamar was arrested on August 8, 2011, from Meerut and convicted of overstaying his visa.