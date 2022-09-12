SC relief for 19 TMC leaders in assets case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

The Supreme Court has stayed proceedings in two PILs before the Calcutta High Court seeking probe into the rise in assets of 19 TMC leaders, including ministers, in West Bengal.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit had, on September 9, issued a notice to the ED and others on a petition filed by TMC MLA Swarna Kamal Saha against the August 8 order and posted the matter for hearing on September 26.

On behalf of Saha, senior counsel Kapil Sibal questioned the High Court's decision to make the ED a party, saying there was no factual foundation in the petitions.

Meanwhile, the ED stopped TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir at Kolkata airport from flying abroad. She was handed over summons to join the investigation in a PMLA case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam, officials said. Gambhir had reached the airport to take a flight to Bangkok departing around 9 pm, the officials said, adding that she was denied immigration clearance on the basis of a look-out circular issued against her by the ED.