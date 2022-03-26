SC relief for persons with disabilities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed persons with disabilities to provisionally opt for Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and Indian Railway Protection Force Services (IRPFS) as their preferences in the civil services by submitting their application forms to the UPSC by April 1.

The interim order came from a Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar on a petition filed by National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled.

The petitioner has challenged the Centre’s 2021 notification excluding persons with disabilities from certain Central services, including the Indian Police Service (IPS), the Indian Railways Protection Force Service (IRPFS) and the Delhi, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Police Service (DANIPS).

Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time for filing the Centre’s response to the petition.