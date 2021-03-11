Supreme Court reserves order on plea against construction at Jagannath Temple

Petition filed against illegal excavation, construction work by Odisha Government at the temple

Supreme Court reserves order on plea against construction at Jagannath Temple

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Supreme Court reserved its order on a petition alleging illegal construction and excavation undertaken by the Odisha Government at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

After hearing submissions of advocates for petitioner Ardhendu Kumar Das and the Odisha Government, a Vacation Bench led by Justice BR Gavai indicated that it would pronounce the order on Friday.

Das alleged that the unauthorised construction carried out by the state government violated Section 20A of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and posed a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani said there’s a clear embargo and there could be no construction in the prohibited area. The state government did not even take permission to construct in the regulated area, she alleged.

“Large scale crowd management is not possible with such excavations. The construction is shadowing the main temple entry,” she said.

The state had no objection certificate from the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to go ahead with the construction as the NMA could not have granted a valid certificate — something only the director of archaeology in the Central or the state government could do, she added.

“Construction does not mean repair or remake existing structures or clean the sewage, drains etc. This is how it is understood and DG ASI also understands the same way. Grant of permission was by director culture... director culture of the government of Odisha is the competent authority. What was prohibited within 100 m was construction. The concept plan of the state aims to provide amenities and beautify the temple,” Odisha Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija submitted.

