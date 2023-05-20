 SC sets aside conviction, death penalty awarded to man in rape-cum-murder case : The Tribune India

SC sets aside conviction, death penalty awarded to man in rape-cum-murder case

SC sets aside conviction, death penalty awarded to man in rape-cum-murder case

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 20

The Supreme Court has quashed the conviction and death penalty awarded to a man for the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in 2010, saying "multitudinous lapses" in the investigation have compromised the quest to punish the doer of such a barbaric act in absolute peril.

Referring to the manner in which probe into the case was undertaken by the Maharashtra Police, the apex court said numerous lapses blot the entire map and there were "yawning gaps" in the chain of circumstances rendering it far from being established.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai delivered its verdict on the appeals filed by the accused against the October 2015 judgement of the Bombay High Court, which had affirmed the conviction and death sentence awarded to him by a trial court.

While allowing the appeals, the top court quashed the verdict convicting the accused and directed that he be set at liberty forthwith, if not required in any other case.

The bench, also comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, said it was true that the unfortunate incident did take place and at a tender age of six, a life for which much was in store in the future was terrifyingly destroyed and extinguished.

It said the parents of the victim have suffered an unfathomable loss, a wound for which there is no remedy.

"Despite such painful realities being part of this case, we cannot hold within law, the prosecution to have undergone all necessary lengths and efforts to take the steps necessary for driving home the guilt of the appellant and that of none else in the crime," the bench said in its judgement delivered on Friday.

"There are, in fact, yawning gaps in the chain of circumstances rendering it far from being established-pointing to the guilt of the appellant," it said.

The apex court noted that an FIR was lodged in June 2010 at Thane in Maharashtra and the trial court, in November 2014, had convicted the accused and imposed capital punishment for the offence of murder.

It said the courts below had concurrently found the prosecution to have established the case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused, after sexually assaulting the minor girl, had put her to death and thrown the body in a drain to destroy the evidence.

The apex court noted that it was a case of circumstantial evidence, as none has witnessed the crime for which the appellant stands charged.

"The prosecution case is primarily based, not on ocular evidence but on the confessional statement of the appellant leading to the recovery of incriminating articles and through scientific analysis establishing his guilt. The sheet-anchor of the case being the DNA analysis report…," it said.

The bench said even though the DNA evidence by way of a report was present, "its reliability is not infallible, especially not so in light of the fact that the uncompromised nature of such evidence cannot be established; and other that cogent evidence as can be seen from our discussion above, is absent almost in its entirety."

The bench said the reasons why the investigation officers were changed time and again were "surprising and unexplained".

It noted there was unexplained delay in sending the samples collected for analysis, the alleged disclosure statement of the appellant was never read over and explained to him in his vernacular language and what was the basis of him being a suspect at the first instance, remains a mystery.

"….such multitudinous lapses have compromised the quest to punish the doer of such a barbaric act in absolute peril," the bench said.

It said the crime committed against the minor child was unquestionably evil and wrong on its own, without the prohibition of law making it so.

"This fact, coupled with the duty upon the investigating authorities not only to protect the citizens of the country, but also ensure fair and proper investigations into crimes affecting the society, as in the present case, casts upon such authorities, in the considered view of this court, not only legal but also a moral duty to take all possible steps within the letter of the law to bring the doers of such acts to the book," the bench said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

3
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

4
Business

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

5
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

6
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

7
Entertainment

Big Boss fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary hits Cannes 2023 red carpet, netizens surprised

8
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

9
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

10
Diaspora

Indian-American high schooler wins top computer science award

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

Top News

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack

World frightens even today when it hears word 'Hiroshima': PM Modi

Modi, who arrived in Japan for the G7 summit on Friday, make...

HPBSE declares Class 12 results; government schools students dominate top positions; pass percentage is 79.4pc

Himachal Pradesh board declares Class 12 result; government school students dominate top positions; pass percentage is 79.4


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Out on bail, murder convict kills wife over ‘infidelity’

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

2 cops stabbed saving youth, 15 booked

Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Astrologer P Khurana passes away

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

Sculptures made of recycled material to beautify parks, open spaces in Delhi

Minister threatened me, alleges Delhi bureaucrat

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in gurdwara, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

MP Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed