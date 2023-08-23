Supreme Court sets aside Kerala High Court order staying conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

New Delhi, August 22
Terming the Kerala High Court’s order suspending conviction and sentence of Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case as “erroneous”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set it aside and remanded the matter back to the high court for a fresh adjudication in six weeks.
Verdict ‘Erroneous’
The SC termed the Kerala HC order in an attempt to murder case against Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal ‘erroneous’ and asked it to decide the matter afresh in six weeks
A Bench, however, said the protection from disqualification earlier given to him will remain in force for six weeks. It asked the HC to decide the matter afresh during this period. The HC’s approach in suspending Faizal’s conviction and sentence in the case was “erroneous,” the SC said. A Kavaratti sessions court on January 11, 2023, sentenced Faizal and three others to 10-year imprisonment and fined them Rs 1 lakh each for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late Union Minister PM Sayeed during the 2009 LS elections.
As per a notification issued on January 13 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Faizal was disqualified as an MP representing Lakshadweep from January 11.
