SC shocked over bouncers evicting govt officials

New Delhi, March 25
The SC was shocked to know that bouncers were sent by a private firm to evict government officers from their properties occupied by government officials living in Sujan Singh Park area here. As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a statement to this effect, a Bench led by the CJI said, “How can they send bouncers against the Government of India? List it next week before an appropriate Bench.” —
