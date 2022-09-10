Supreme Court stays demolition at Goa hotel linked to Sonali Phogat's death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of a portion of the “Curlies” restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, which has been in the news since the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat last month.

Phogat was found partying there hours before her death. Its owner, Edwin Nunes, was among five persons arrested in connection with her death. He was later released on bail.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit made it clear that unauthorised constructions situated on the land other than the specified survey number may be demolished. The Bench, however, asked the restaurant owners to suspend commercial activities for the time being. The NGT had on September 6 upheld the 2016 demolition order issued by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) following which the district administration on Thursday asked its demolition squad to raze the structure.

#Justice UU Lalit #Sonali Phogat #supreme court