Supreme Court stays demolitions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed for 10 days the ongoing demolition drive by the Railways to clear ‘illegal’ constructions on its land near the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah site at Mathura. “Let there be a status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” a Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose said, issuing notice to the Centre and others.

The order came after senior counsel Prashanto Chandra submitted on behalf of the petitioner that 100 houses had already been bulldozed. “There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous,” the Bench was informed.

