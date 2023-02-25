SC stays HC order asking trial judge to justify bail

New Delhi, February 24
The Supreme Court Friday stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking a trial court judge to provide justification for granting bail to an accused, saying it undermined the independence of district judiciary.
“Prima facie, there is no justification of the High Court seeking an explanation from the district court judge. Such orders affect the independence of district judiciary in considering the bail applications,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.
While staying the order, the top court granted bail to accused Totaram in a case of criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman. The Bench said it was a fit case for the grant of bail as the offences alleged didn’t attract life imprisonment or death penalty.
