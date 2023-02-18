SC stays proceedings against Kejriwal in UP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal case lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for alleged objectionable remarks against the BJP and the Congress during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal has been accused of an offence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, relating to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

While staying the proceedings before a Sultanpur trial court, a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on his petition challenging an order of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court which declined to discharge him in the case last month.

The Supreme Court posted the matter for hearing after five weeks.