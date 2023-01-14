SC to examine if Muslim minor can marry man of choice at 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Can a minor Muslim girl marry a man of her choice on attaining puberty at 15?

Faced with divergent views of various high courts, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the contentious issue.

The HC held that she could on her own willingness and consent marry a person of choice after attaining puberty

Acting on a petition filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that said such a marriage was permissible under the Muslim Law, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the HC verdict couldn’t be treated as a precedent.

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha, issued notices to the Haryana Government and others on the NCPCR’s petition and appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

Muslim girls aged 14, 15 and 16 years were getting married even as it amounted to a crime under the POCSO Act, 2012, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out. “Can there be a defence of personal law? Can you plead custom or personal law as a defence against a criminal offence?” Mehta wondered.

The high court’s order had come on a habeas corpus petition filed by a 26-year-old man against the detention of his 16-year-old wife in a children’s home in Panchkula.

Maintaining that 15 years was the age of puberty of a Muslim female, the High Court had held that she could on her own willingness and consent marry a person of her choice after attaining puberty. Such a marriage would not be void in terms of Section 12 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, it had noted.