Supreme Court to examine if sedition law pleas need larger Bench

New Delhi, May 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to examine if petitions challenging the validity of the sedition law under Section 124A of the IPC needed to be referred to a seven-judge Bench as a five-judge Bench had upheld its constitutionality in 1962.

Asking the petitioners and the Centre to file their written submissions on the question of reference, a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana posted it for further hearing on May 10.

A five-judge Constitution Bench in the Kedar Nath Singh versus State of Bihar (1962) case had upheld the validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code by reading down the provision.

Describing the Kedar Nath Singh verdict as “well-balanced”, Attorney General KK Venugopal said, “It balanced free speech and national security… It does not call for reconsideration. The court needs to put in place certain guidelines... what’s permissible and what’s impermissible.”

Referring to the arrest of BJP MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband in Maharashtra for allegedly reciting Hanuman Chalisa, he said the sedition law must remain on the statute book, but the court can lay down guidelines to prevent its misuse, in addition to what’s there in the Kedar Nath Singh verdict.

Venugopal said, “My stand will be different from that of the Central Government as a notice was issued to me in my capacity as the Attorney General.”

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said it didn’t require a reference to a larger Bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment, saying the Centre’s draft affidavit in response to petitions challenging the sedition law had been prepared but it needed to be approved by a competent authority before it’s filed.

“The notice was issued nine months back, yet no reply was filed. The validity of sedition is a legal issue, it does not require a counter-affidavit,” the CJI told Mehta.

In July last year, the CJI had asked the Attorney General to clarify if this law was still needed after 75 years of Independence.

