SC to hear disqualified MP's plea on reinstatement today

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 27

The Supreme Court will take up on Tuesday a petition filed by suspended Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal, seeking reinstatement of his Lok Sabha membership on the grounds that his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt-to-murder case has been stayed by the Kerala High Court.

Conviction stayed Even though the Supreme Court refuses to stay the High Court order which set aside the conviction, he has still not been reinstated in the House. AM Singhvi, Senior advocate

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday agreed to hear Faisal’s petition on March 28 after senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed out that the top court had refused to stay the high court’s order.

“Even though the Supreme Court refuses to stay the High Court order which set aside the conviction, he has still not been reinstated in the House,” Singhvi told the Bench.

The Bench ordered that his plea for reinstatement should be tagged with a petition filed by the UT of Lakshadweep challenging the order of the Kerala HC suspending the conviction and sentence of Faizal which was already listed for hearing on Tuesday.

Faizal’s case would work as a precedent for Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last week.

Faizal has moved the Supreme Court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him as an MP following his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt-to-murder case, which was later stayed by the Kerala HC.

A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 13 had declared him disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha from January 11, the date on which he was convicted by a sessions court in Kavaratti and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment. Pointing out that his conviction was stayed by the Kerala High Court on January 25, Faizal submitted that the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite his conviction having been stayed.

Faizal’s case is being keenly observed as it could work as a precedent in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment. He contended that the respondent’s inaction is in the “teeth of the settled law” that disqualification incurred by a Member of Parliament (MP) under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ceases to operate if the conviction is stayed by the appellate court under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.