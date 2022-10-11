SC to hear Jain's plea today

New Delhi, October 10
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday moved the Supreme Court against transfer of his bail plea in a money laundering case from the court of special judge Geetanjali Goel to the court of another special judge, Vikas Dhull.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit agreed to take up Jain’s petition tomorrow after senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Jain, mentioned it for urgent listing.
Jain has challenged the Delhi High Court’s October 1 order dismissing his petition challenging a city court’s order to transfer his bail plea.
