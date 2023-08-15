Supreme Court to hear plea against Bihar caste survey on August 18

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 18 hearing on petitions challenging an order of the Patna High Court allowing the Bihar Government to go ahead with a caste survey in Bihar.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna posted the petition filed by NGO 'Ek Soch Ek Paryas' for hearing on August 18 along with other petitions challenging the high court’s August 1 order

On behalf of the petitioners, an advocate told the Bench that on August 1, the Bihar Government had a late night notification to complete the caste survey in three days.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing some other petitioners, said the state government should be restrained from publishing the details of the survey during the pendency of matter before the top court.

Noting that it will amount to an indirect stay on the survey without even hearing the state government, Justice Khanna said, “It will be without any application of mind. I don’t want to do that. On August 18, we will hear all of you and all aspects.”

Besides NGO 'Ek Soch Ek Paryas', Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar has also submitted the Bihar Government’s notification for caste survey on the ground that it went against the constitutional mandate.

The Supreme Court had on August 7 deferred to August 14 hearing on petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar even as it refused to order status quo on it.

The Patna High Court on August 1 rejected petitions challenging the caste survey and upheld the notification dated June 6, 2022 in this regard. ''We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice,” the high court said.

The petitioner submitted that it was actually a census which in terms of the constitutional mandate, only the Union Government was empowered to conduct.

The petitioner contended “that the notification dated June 6, 2022 is against the Constitutional mandate of distribution of powers between the State and the Union legislature as enshrined under Article 246 of the Constitution read with Schedule VIIth of the Constitution and ultra vires the Census Act, 1948 read with Census Rules, 1990 and is therefore void ab inito (since beginning).”

Acted beyond constitutional mandate

The petitioner contended that the notification dated June 6, 2022, is against the constitutional mandate of distribution of powers between the state and Centre as enshrined under Article 246 of the Constitution read with Schedule VIIth of the Constitution and ultra vires the Census Act, 1948, read with Census Rules, 1990, and is therefore void ab inito

#Supreme Court