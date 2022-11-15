Supreme Court to list fresh PIL challenging electoral bonds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a fresh PIL challenging the electoral bond scheme that allows anonymous funding of political parties.

“We will list it, the matter will come up,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told senior counsel Anoop Chaudhari after the latter mentioned the petition challenging a recent notification amending the scheme to provide for “additional 15 days” for the sale of electoral bonds “in the year of elections to the legislative Assemblies of states and UTs”.

Chaudhari told the Bench: “They are issuing notifications... This notification is wholly illegal.” An electoral bond is a bearer instrument which can be purchased by a citizen or an Indian company whose identity would remain a secret from everybody except the SBI from whom it has to be purchased. Once purchased, the buyer can give it to any political party which can encash it using its bank account. It was introduced through the Finance Act, 2017 to facilitate the scheme which was notified in 2018. On March 26, 2021, the SC had refused to stay the sale of electoral bonds ahead of elections in some states.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #supreme court