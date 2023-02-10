SC to take up PILs for probe into Adani row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

The Supreme Court will on Friday take up two petitions seeking a probe into the Hindenburg Research report which levelled allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani-led group.

Panel sought A PIL has sought a probe by a panel monitored by an ex-judge of the SC. It has also demanded the constitution of a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporations

Petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned it on Thursday before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that another petition on the issue would come up for hearing on February 10.

“A similar petition is coming up tomorrow…This pertains to the Hindenburg Research report which has tarnished the image of the country and caused loss,” Tiwari told the Bench requesting that his plea be taken up along with the other petition.

Besides a probe by a committee monitored by a retired judge of the top court, Tiwari’s PIL has also demanded the constitution of a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore to big corporations. The other PIL, filed by advocate ML Sharma, sought directions to SEBI and the MHA to launch probe against founder of Hindenburg Research Nathan Anderson.