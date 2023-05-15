SC turns down PIL for action against VP Dhankhar, Rijiju over alleged remarks on judiciary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a petition challenging the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing a plea seeking to restrain Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju from discharging their functions for their alleged remarks against the judiciary and the Collegium system of appointing judges.

“What is this? You are for the petitioner? Why have you come here? Just to complete a circle of coming to the higher court?” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told the counsel for petitioner Bombay Lawyers Association.

“We believe that the high court view is correct. If any authority has made an inappropriate statement, the observations that the Supreme Court is broad enough to deal with the same is the correct view,” it said.

The petition had moved the top court against the February 9 order of the high court dismissing its plea on grounds that it was not a fit case to invoke the writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Dhankhar and Rijiju displayed lack of faith in the Constitution with their alleged remarks against the judiciary, the petitioner said, adding, the frontal attack not just on the judiciary but the Constitution by the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public.

Vice President Dhankhar had questioned the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgment that gave the basic structure doctrine, while Rijiju had described the collegium system as “opaque and not transparent”.