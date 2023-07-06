 SC upholds dismissal of Delhi judicial officer who accepted hotel booking from stranger for foreign trip : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • SC upholds dismissal of Delhi judicial officer who accepted hotel booking from stranger for foreign trip

SC upholds dismissal of Delhi judicial officer who accepted hotel booking from stranger for foreign trip

Former officer said he had not accepted a favour in respect of discharge of his duties and it was not a case of quid pro quo

SC upholds dismissal of Delhi judicial officer who accepted hotel booking from stranger for foreign trip

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 6

The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a judicial officer with the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS) for accepting hotel booking from a stranger for a trip abroad.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Pankaj Mithal refused to entertain the appeal filed by the sacked judicial officer challenging the high court order refusing to interfere with the dismissal order.

“We do not find any valid reason to interfere with the impugned judgment and hence, the Special Leave Petition stands dismissed,” the bench said.

The judicial officer had approached the apex court against March 23 order of the high court.

The high court had said no case of leniency calling for reduction of the penalty imposed is made out, and considering the post of a judicial officer held by the petitioner, the charge of accepting money in the nature of a favour from a “stranger” is in itself “serious” and the penalty imposed is “commensurate” with the charge.

“We are afraid, no case of leniency calling for reduction of penalty imposed is made out. Having held that there is hardly any scope of interference by this court, the present petition is not maintainable either in law and/ or facts. Accordingly, finding no need to traverse upon the factual matrix/ aspects, involved any further and finding no merit in the present writ petition, the same is thus dismissed... ,” the high court said.

The high court’s order came on the petition by Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS) judicial officer challenging the penalty of dismissal of service in November 2021 following a decision of the full court of the Delhi High Court. He sought setting aside of the dismissal order and reinstatement with complete exoneration, arrears besides other consequential benefits of continuity of service.

“That there was an acceptance from a ‘stranger’ is admitted and that it is not reasonably explained, is sufficient for the petitioner to be held guilty. Such acceptance can be in any form and need not always be quid pro quo and/or direct. Unfortunately, the present petition neither inspires confidence nor appeals to reason,” the bench said.

The issue came to light when the former judicial officer applied for requisite permission for travelling abroad with his family, and upon his return in June 2016, he submitted documents to the high court.

Noticing few discrepancies with regard to the hotel bookings made by an unknown person, the high court called for explanation from the petitioner, which led to exchange of letters between them.

Being unsatisfied, the high court issued a memorandum to him containing the ‘statement of article of charge’. Later an inquiry was initiated against the officer and an inquiry report was filed which was followed by an order of the full court dismissing the judicial officer from service.

The judicial officer claimed before the high court there was no mala fide on his part as as he did not withhold information about the payments, and said that he owed money to a friend and client of his younger brother for the bookings.

He said he had offered money to the client in exchange for the hotel bookings before leaving for the trip and the person had assured him that he would accept the money only on their return, but later refused to take it.

The former officer said he had not accepted a favour in respect of discharge of his duties and it was not a case of quid pro quo.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
Haryana

Suspended CBI judge acquired Rs 5-cr assets in name of relatives: ED

3
Haryana

Simultaneous searches at 3 Gurugram offices

4
Nation

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

5
Chandigarh

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

6
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Alliance, if any, should be from position of strength: Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP President

7
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

8
Punjab

Singhawala toll plaza in Moga shut

9
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

10
Science Technology

July 3 was world's hottest day ever, the record broke on July 4

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...

I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet

I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet

‘Our organisation still intact and we are with Sharad Pawar’...

Any direct attacks on Indian mission ‘completely unacceptable’, says UK amid Khalistani threats

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

Foreign Secretary Cleverly’s statement follows Indian envoys...

Canada always takes ‘serious action’ against terrorism: PM Trudeau on pro-Khalistan elements

Canada always takes 'serious action' against terrorism: PM Trudeau on pro-Khalistan elements

His remarks came days after India summoned the Canadian envo...

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

The Punjab Regiment contingent comprises three officers, fou...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain in Amritsar brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh seeks cancellation of bail of accused in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Chandigarh Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Rain likely for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Metro: Chandigarh to take on board Punjab, Haryana for DPR

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Chandigarh: Sector 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Woman shot dead by daughter's former friend in Delhi

LG Saxena's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

SC agrees to hear on July 10 AAP Government's petition challenging constitutional validity of Centre's Delhi services ordinance

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail to ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in rape case

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'