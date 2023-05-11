SC verdict on L-G-Delhi Govt tussle today

New Delhi, May 10
The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on the tussle between the Lt Governor and the Delhi Government on control over bureaucracy in the national Capital.
A five-Judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud – which reserved its verdict on the issue on January 18 – will pronounce it on May 11.
“Tomorrow, we have two Constitution Bench judgments to deliver,” the CJI announced on Wednesday during the hearing on petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage.
The Delhi Government has sought a clear “demarcation” of its power with regard to control over bureaucracy in the national Capital while the Centre wanted the Supreme Court to refer the contentious issue to a larger Bench.
