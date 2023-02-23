Scan-share service allows 5 lakh quick OPD registrations

New Delhi, February 23
Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission under the National Health Authority is facilitating quick OPD registration in 365 hospitals through scan and share service.
More than five lakh patients availed the benefit of queue-less OPD registration using this service, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today. The service was launched in October 2022.
"Within five months the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals. The QR-code based instant registration service has helped over 5 lakh patients save time by drastically reducing the wait times in the (Out Patient Department) OPD registration areas of the participating hospitals," Mandaviya said.
