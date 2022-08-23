Schedule for Congress chief’s election in next few days: Party sources

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 23

The schedule for the election of a full-time Congress president would be announced “in the next few days, perhaps within this week”, top party sources said on Tuesday as the Congress Working Committee-approved window for the crucial poll opened on August 21 until September 20.

Sources said the schedule will be announced for sure even though insiders continue to maintain that the favourite party contestant for election--Rahul Gandhi--remains reluctant to hold the post.

“The schedules will be announced, the date from which filing of nominations will begin, date of scrutiny, withdrawal and the election. The CWC will also meet to approve the final schedule,” a source said.

Asked if the schedules could be delayed given Gandhi’s unwillingness to contest, party sources said, “May be by a few days but not for long. It won’t be as if the election will be postponed to November or something,” said a leader.

It is learnt that the Congress has opened active consultations to explore a non-Gandhi to contest in the election.

The party’s first choice is Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot but he is not keen and has insisted that Rahul should take the reins of the Congress.

Some other non-Gandhi leaders are also being engaged as possible options for the party’s official candidate for the election.