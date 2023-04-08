Scheme to provide financial help to poor prisoners

New Delhi, April 7
The government has decided to launch a special scheme to provide financial assistance to poor prisoners languishing in jails, as they are unable to afford the penalty or the bail amount, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
“This will enable poor prisoners, majority of whom belong to socially disadvantaged or marginalised groups with lower education and income level, get out of prison,” it said. The broad contours of the scheme, ‘Support for Poor Prisoners’, have been finalised in consultation with stakeholders, it said. To ensure the benefits of the scheme reach the poor prisoners, technology-driven solutions will be put in place, E-prisons platform will be reinforced and District Legal Services Authority will be strengthened, it said.
