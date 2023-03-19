Scholar held for raping kids, making videos

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a 35-year-old PhD scholar from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu for allegedly raping children and making their videos, officials said on Saturday. tns
Anurag cautions on false narratives
Kochi: Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has urged the media to desist from giving space to narratives that threaten the nation’s integrity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run
Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment