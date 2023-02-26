Scholz: Must clearly spell out stand on Russia

Tribune News Service

New DElhi, February 25

India stands ready to contribute to any peace process and has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine “dispute” through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday after talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said all countries must state “very clearly” where they stand on the Russian “aggression”.

PM Modi said, “Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process.” However, Scholz stressed: “Above all, it is a disaster, a catastrophe…. thus, it is important that at the UN too, we time and again state very clearly where we stand on this matter.”

Asked whether the observation by the German Chancellor was a message to India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he saw “understanding and appreciation of each other’s perspective” and recalled the PM’s comment that this was not the era of war.

Kwatra said the focus of the talks was on how India and Germany could together take steps to strengthen the “constituency of peace”. On the trade front, Scholz assured his “personal” involvement in finalising the India-EU free trade pact while PM Modi mentioned another pillar of bilateral ties — fight against terrorism and separatism. “Security and defence cooperation can also become an important pillar,” he added.

The two sides unveiled “India-Germany Vision to Enhance Cooperation in Innovation and Technology” and finalised a letter of intent for cooperation in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Scholz arrived here in the morning on a two-day visit. After the talks, he visited Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath.

He called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.