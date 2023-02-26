Scholz: Must clearly spell out stand on Russia

New DElhi, February 25
India stands ready to contribute to any peace process and has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine “dispute” through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday after talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said all countries must state “very clearly” where they stand on the Russian “aggression”.
PM Modi said, “Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process.” However, Scholz stressed: “Above all, it is a disaster, a catastrophe…. thus, it is important that at the UN too, we time and again state very clearly where we stand on this matter.”
Asked whether the observation by the German Chancellor was a message to India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he saw “understanding and appreciation of each other’s perspective” and recalled the PM’s comment that this was not the era of war.
Kwatra said the focus of the talks was on how India and Germany could together take steps to strengthen the “constituency of peace”. On the trade front, Scholz assured his “personal” involvement in finalising the India-EU free trade pact while PM Modi mentioned another pillar of bilateral ties — fight against terrorism and separatism. “Security and defence cooperation can also become an important pillar,” he added.
The two sides unveiled “India-Germany Vision to Enhance Cooperation in Innovation and Technology” and finalised a letter of intent for cooperation in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Scholz arrived here in the morning on a two-day visit. After the talks, he visited Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath.
He called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
Investigators were not satisfied with responses provided by ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...