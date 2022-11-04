School enrolment up 19L in 2021-22

New Delhi, November 3
The gross enrolment ratio (GER) across primary, upper primary and higher secondary school education levels in the country saw an increase in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, according to a new government report.
The number of students enrolled in the school education system — from primary to higher secondary level — increased from 25.38 crore in 2020-21 to 25.57 crore in 2021-22 — an increase of 19.36 lakh.
Enrolment of SCs, STs, OBCs and children with special needs has also increased. More than 12.29 crore girls enrolled in primary to higher secondary levels — an increase of 8.19 lakh as compared to the girls’ enrolment in 2020-21.
