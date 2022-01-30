School, intercity buses to soon have fire alarm & safety system

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification to introduce fire alarm and suppression systems in intercity passenger buses and school buses.

Fire protection systems would be installed in the passenger compartment of buses designed and constructed for long distance transport and in school buses, an official press release said on Saturday.

At present, fire detection, alarm and suppression systems are notified for fires originating from the engine compartment, as per Automotive Industry Standard-135.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated January 27, 2022, has introduced the fire alarm system and fire protection system in the passenger compartment in buses through an amendment to the AIS (Automotive Industry Standard)-135 for Type III buses,” the release said.

It pointed out that studies on fire incidents indicated that injuries to passengers were mainly due to heat and smoke in the passenger compartment. “These injuries can be prevented if the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment is controlled by providing an additional evacuation time to occupants by thermal management during fire incidents,” it said.