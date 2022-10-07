 School-to-work transition facing major hurdles in India: World Economic Forum report : The Tribune India

School-to-work transition facing major hurdles in India: World Economic Forum report

WEF report notes that many students and parents consider vocational education to be second-best option to mainstream education

School-to-work transition facing major hurdles in India: World Economic Forum report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

The school-to-work transition process is still facing major hurdles in India and a lack of coordinated efforts has resulted in an isolated skilling system that has not been able to achieve its maximum potential, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report stated.

The report titled ‘Education 4.0 Report’, on how digital and other technologies can address learning gaps and make education accessible to all, has been launched as part of WEF’s Education 4.0 India initiative.

“India has more than 60 million secondary and higher secondary students, but 85 per cent of schools are yet to implement vocational courses as part of their curriculum,” it said.

School-to-work (S2W) transition refers to the process of making students job-ready in a rapidly evolving employment landscape.

The report said, “The S2W transition process is still facing major hurdles such as lack of trainers, inadequate resources and infrastructure, poor integration with the mainstream school curriculum, and poor linkages between localised skill gaps and vocational courses.”

“A lack of coordinated efforts has resulted in an isolated skilling ecosystem that has not been able to achieve its maximum potential,” it said.

The report noted that many students and parents consider vocational education to be the second-best option to mainstream education.

“Employers expect students to have a high degree of competencies, skills and knowledge relevant to their work. They also prefer strong communication skills, teamwork, and problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities,” it stated.

According to the report, at present, school pedagogy is designed with no reference to industry needs, since there are no formal channels for industry participation.

“Further, credits cannot be transferred between formal and informal education streams, so students who want to pursue higher education after vocational courses (or vice-versa) face difficulty in linking their credits. This discourages mobility between the two streams,” it said.

Enhancing opportunities for career awareness and exposure through internships and apprenticeships’ allowing credit transferability to enable students to transfer between formal and informal channels of education and training and providing experiential learning for holistic development through STEM-based courses, language learning and life-skills coaching, are among the recommendations made in the report.

The Education 4.0 India initiative was launched in May 2020 and has convened over 40 partners from the education technology, government, academic and start-up communities.

The report is the result of a collaboration between the World Economic Forum, the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India).

It tracks the progress and findings of the Education 4.0 India initiative, which focuses on how the fourth industrial revolution technologies can enhance learning and reduce inequalities in access to education among children in India.

The report also explores challenges and identifies solutions that can be realised as scalable interventions to enable India’s youth to participate in the evolving workspace.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has widened the gaps in learning outcomes among school children in India. These gaps have been magnified for children, particularly from disenfranchised and vulnerable families who face innumerable socio-economic issues that also have been worsened by the pandemic,” said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum.

“Through the Education 4.0 India initiative, the Forum, together with UNICEF India and YuWaah, aims to offer insights and recommendations that transcend the education landscape in India and can achieve global impact. This is the first partnership for the Forum and UNICEF at the country level,” Jurgens added.

The report also provides a framework for the development of scalable pilots that can be implemented by state governments and ecosystem partners. This includes best practices that can augment the existing education ecosystem and be useful for a wide range of stakeholders.

The report identifies gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy, teacher professional development, school-to-work transition and connecting the unconnected and suggests solutions with five common building blocks – curriculum, content, capacity, community and digital infrastructure.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them

2
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Diaspora

Indian-American man arrested for killing daughter-in-law 'possibly out of anger over her plans to divorce his son'

5
Entertainment

Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79

6
Punjab

Punjab Police AIG arrested in Rs 1 cr bribery case

7
Nation

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

8
Himachal

Stop making anaesthetic that killed 5, Himachal Pradesh firm told

9
Punjab

Pregnant addict's video viral, bares drug abuse in Kapurthala

10
World

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Don't Miss

View All
Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
World

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Punjab

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Top News

Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA

Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA

Complete normalcy has not been restored along the line of ac...

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Temporary measure aimed at solving labour shortage

India rescues 130 IT professionals from job racket in South East Asia

India rescues 130 IT professionals from job racket in South East Asia

MEA asks youth not to fall for lucrative IT jobs in Thailand...

ED raids in Faridkot, Ludhiana and Chandigarh in connection with Delhi liquor policy

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with ‘eliminating’ Salman Khan

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab...


Cities

View All

Public holiday in Amritsar district on October 11

Prakash Purb of Guru Ramdas: Public holiday in Amritsar district on October 11

2 arrested with 5 kg heroin in Ferozepur

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Row erupts over AAP minister’s presence at ‘religious conversion’ event; BJP asks Kejriwal to sack him

Row erupts over AAP minister's presence at 'religious conversion' event; BJP asks Kejriwal to sack him

Diwali bonanza: Delhi Govt hikes dearness allowance for employees by 4 per cent

Delhi Govt issues new promotion policy for Class 5, 8 students

Majority of Delhi-NCR consumers believe milk they buy is not pure: Survey

26-year-old Gurugram man arrested for allegedly killing father over property dispute

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader Manju Rana gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Pregnant addict's video viral, bares drug abuse in Kapurthala

MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal appointed Parliamentary committee member

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant in Sultanpur Lodhi village

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Ludhiana: Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in Ludhiana district

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker Mandeep Singh at Patiala village gurdwara

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners