Schools to reopen in Manipur for classes 1 to 8 on July 5: CM N Biren Singh

PTI

Imphal, July 3

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5, after being shut since ethnic clashes began in the first week of May.

Bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts of the ethnic strife-torn state would be removed while additional state forces have been mobilised to provide security to both Meitei and Kuki farmers so that agricultural activities can start, he told a press conference.

“Schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5,” the chief minister said.

Educational institutes have been closed since ethnic strife began in the northeastern state on May 3.

The Army and other central forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where violence between Meitei and Kuki communities continued for two months leaving over 100 people dead, many injured and a large number of houses and places of worship gutted.

“We have lived as one and will continue living as one... districts were created just for administrative conveniences,” Singh said.

Stating that agricultural activists need to start, he said that 2,000 personnel of the state police forces who were attached to government officers, ministers and MLAs have been mobilised.

“They will now provide security to farmers and deal with disturbances by mobs,” Singh said.

The chief minister said a joint security meeting was held earlier in the day.

“It was decided that bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts would be removed from the day after tomorrow. The Army will lead the combined force of central paramilitary and state forces to remove the private and group bunkers,” he said.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The people who have been rendered homeless and living in relief centres would be shifted to pre-fabricated houses within a month as construction of such homes is being carried out on a war footing, the chief minister said.

Around 50,000 people are living in relief centres at various places in the state.

Singh appealed to all particularly civil society organisations not to make provocative statements and to work together for peace in the state.